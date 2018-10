AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A house in Aurora has a unlikely past. It was once a fire station.

The fire crews from Aurora Station 15 moved to their permanent station leaving their old home up for sale.

The home is outfitted with four beds and three baths and a garage big enough to fit five vehicles.

The selling price sits at $419,000, and it already has a pending offer.

LINK: Zillow Aurora Firehouse Listing