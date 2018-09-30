  • CBS4On Air

(CBS)

By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) —  In 2012, the City of Denver passed the Urban Camping Ban. The ordinance, primarily affecting the homeless, forbids unauthorized camping on public and private property.

City leaders say the ban is for the health and safety of Denver residents, but some believe it just criminalizes being homeless.

“If I sit on the ground and use my jacket as a blanket because it’s cold out today, it’s illegal. This is a crime,” said homeless advocate Brian Loma.

feeding homeless protest 5pkg transfer frame 659 Woman Arrested While Sitting With Homeless Man Protests Urban Camping Ban

(CBS)

A few weeks ago, Loma says an elderly man carrying an oxygen tank sat on the ground near the Denver Pavilions. Security insisted he leave.

“He said ‘No. I’m an old man. I’m here and I’m staying!’” explained Loma.

Caryn Sodaro saw what was happening. She went and sat with the man, but not for long.

feeding homeless protest 5pkg transfer frame 1276 Woman Arrested While Sitting With Homeless Man Protests Urban Camping Ban

(CBS)

“I was protecting a man who’s dying and on oxygen. It was trespassing and I got arrested,” said Sodaro.

Sodaro, Loma and several other homeless advocates are boycotting businesses associated with the Downtown Denver Partnership.

They held a peaceful protest outside of the Corner Bakery on the 16th Street Mall Sunday.

feeding homeless protest 5pkg transfer frame 946 Woman Arrested While Sitting With Homeless Man Protests Urban Camping Ban

(CBS)

“The Downtown Denver Partnership supports the Urban Camping Ban because people with money and tourists spending money don’t want to look at the homeless,” said Sodaro.

feeding homeless protest 5pkg transfer frame 2256 Woman Arrested While Sitting With Homeless Man Protests Urban Camping Ban

(CBS)

They’re asking these restaurants to withdraw their DDP memberships, hoping it will lead to a repeal of the ban.

The larger goal is to get the Right to Survive Initiative, which protects homeless rights, on the 2019 ballot.

“We’re trying to do good and the DDP and Denver Police work hand in hand trying to shut us down,” said Sodaro.

On Oct. 1, homeless advocates will turn in over 9,000 petition signatures from voters who support putting the Denver Right to Survive Initiative on the ballot.

The Denver Elections Division will determine if these signatures qualify the initiative for vote in the May 2019 election.

Tori Mason is an award-winning reporter for CBS4 This Morning. Follow her on Twitter @ToriMasonTV.

