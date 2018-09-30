DENVER (AP) — Denver police say a security guard was shot and killed after confronting a suspect in another nearby shooting.

According to police, officers were investigating a reported shooting in Denver early Friday morning, in the area of 14th St. and Market St.

Around the same time, they say 28-year-old Lucardio Kroener was working as a security guard in the area and confronted a possible suspect in the first shooting.

Denver Police say Kroener and the man got into a physical struggle, and Kroener was shot and killed.

According to a GoFundMe page set up in his name, he leaves behind a daughter named Emma.

“Our hearts are beyond broken and can’t even explain what we are feeling right now,” his sister, Liz Rado, wrote on the fundraising site.

The suspect in the security guard’s death fled; police have not identified that person.

Police say anyone who provides information about the shooting could earn up to $2,000 through their Crime Stoppers program.

The Denver Post reports that the person injured in the first shooting was in critical but stable condition.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)