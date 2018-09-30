ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One person was found dead after a fire at a duplex in Arapahoe County early Sunday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m., South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted that they had responded to a fire in the 5500 block of South Lansing Way. That’s a few blocks southeast of East Orchard Road and South Havana Street, on the south side of Cherry Creek State Park.

When crews arrived there were flames coming from the basement, first floor and second floor of the unit.

Neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

After the fire was out, crews found the body of an adult inside the home.

“Tragically one adult was found deceased inside the duplex unit where the fire occurred,” officials with South Metro stated.

There was no one else inside the home and no one else was hurt.