DENVER (CBS4) — A woman died after being hit by a car near the hotels by the Denver International Airport Saturday night.

It happened at about 8:30 p.m. in the 6500 block of Tower Road.

The crash closed northbound Tower at E. 64th Ave and southbound Tower at E. 67th Ave. while police investigated.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, according to Doug Schepman with the Denver Police Department.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It’s not clear whether the driver will face charges.