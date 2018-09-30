  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:25 PMNFL Football
    5:30 PMCBS4 News at 5:30
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs

DENVER (CBS4) — Make-A-Wish Colorado is in the business of granting wishes. Since 1983, the organization has been making wishes come true for Colorado children with critical illnesses.

Jax, age 6, was born with retinoblastoma and also has some hearing loss. Thanks to Make-A-Wish, he had his dream of going on a Disney Cruise come true.

jax family vo transfer frame 861 Make A Wish Hosts Walk For Wishes & 5K Run Fundraiser

(credit: Make-A-Wish)

You can help Make-A-Wish make more dreams come true by joining the “Walk For Wishes & 5K Run” is at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Hudson Gardens. CBS4 is a proud sponsor. If you can’t attend, click here to learn about other ways to support Make-A-Wish.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s