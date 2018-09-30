DENVER (CBS4) — Make-A-Wish Colorado is in the business of granting wishes. Since 1983, the organization has been making wishes come true for Colorado children with critical illnesses.

Jax, age 6, was born with retinoblastoma and also has some hearing loss. Thanks to Make-A-Wish, he had his dream of going on a Disney Cruise come true.

You can help Make-A-Wish make more dreams come true by joining the “Walk For Wishes & 5K Run” is at 9 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Hudson Gardens. CBS4 is a proud sponsor. If you can’t attend, click here to learn about other ways to support Make-A-Wish.