By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We have a complicated weather forecast in store for today! Let’s start with the easiest part – which is the western half of the state.

It will stay mild with increasing clouds across western Colorado over the next 24 hours. In fact some scattered rain showers are possible by tonight and early tomorrow, especially in the San Juan Mountains.

The rain will be out ahead of the remnants from Hurricane Rosa. It could even be cold enough for a little snow on the highest peaks.

Parts of the western slope could see an inch or more of rain by the middle of this week.

Now for eastern side of the state and the more complex forecast.

Clockwise flow around high pressure to our north is allowing colder, more saturated air to pool near the ground on the eastern plains.

Because this air is more dense, once it hits the foothills, it stops and cannot rise any higher in elevation.

Meanwhile above the ground the air is much warmer and moving out of the west-southwest.

The warmer air will gradually mix with the colder below, pushing the colder air away, but that will take most of the day. In fact clearing may never take place near the Kansas and Nebraska state lines.

Because of this expect a cooler day with a wide variety of temperatures along and east of the foothills.

As the remains of Hurricane Rosa move through we expect extensive cloud cover statewide and a chance for rain as we move into the week ahead.

