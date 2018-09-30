  • CBS4On Air

Quarterback Steven Montez of the Colorado Buffaloes throws against the UCLA Bruins at Folsom Field on Friday night in Boulder. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — The University of Colorado Buffaloes are off to their best start in 20 years.

And the rest of nation now knows it.

The Buffs, now 4-0 following Friday night’s 38-16 win over UCLA, received a No. 21 ranking in the newest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll.

The win puts CU atop the Pac-12 South.

CU was last ranked in 2016 when it won the division, registered a 10-4 overall record, and played Oklahoma State in the Alamo Bowl.

The last time CU won its first four games was the 1998 season. That team went 5-0 before its first loss.

The Buffs host Arizona State (3-2) on Saturday.

 

