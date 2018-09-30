ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman in Adams County.

It happened in front of the Franklin Mobile Home park in the 1600 block of East 78th Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Trooper Tim Schaefer said the woman was hit by a silver 2006 Chrysler. The driver of the Chrysler took off after the accident. Investigators found the Chrysler but are still looking for the driver.

The woman was transported to Denver Health but doctors couldn’t save her.