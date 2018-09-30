By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University President Dr. Tony Frank announced his intention to resign as president of the university in 2019. Frank said he would continue serving as the chancellor of the CSU System, following his resignation as president.

Frank will resign July 1, 2019, after 11 years as president.

Frank was credited for his role in significant fundraising campaigns, and his desire to expand the three-campus system’s enrollment. He was also credited for helping redesign the Fort Collins campus during his tenure, including the addition of an on-campus stadium which opened in 2017.

In a statement issued to CBS4, Frank was praised by members of the CSU System’s Board of Governors.

“Tony Frank is one of the most respected leaders in higher education today, and his leadership for our flagship CSU campus has been extraordinary,” Board Chair Rico Munn said in the written statement. “We believe our System will benefit most if he now is able to focus on the larger issues and opportunities facing all of our CSU campuses.”

Frank issued a statement, saying he was proud of the accomplishments made, while he served for the past 10 years as president.

“This has not been an easy decision for me personally, given that what I have always loved best about my job is the chance to interact with faculty and students as part of a community of innovative, principled, energetic people doing and discovering things that simply make our world a better place. I’ll still get to do that, but from a different vantage point,” Frank wrote.

CSU announced a team was assembled which will be tasked with a national search for Frank’s replacement.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.