DUMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol is seeking the vehicle and driver that struck and killed pedestrian overnight Friday.

The as-yet unidentified male pedestrian’s body was found Saturday morning in a ditch alongside Clear Creek County Road 308 near its western intersection with Dumont Lane.

CSP Trooper Tim Schaefer said Saturday that parts from a vehicle were also found at the scene, and investigators are attempting to locate a suspect vehicle and match the damage to those parts found at the scene.

Investigators believe the collision occurred between 9 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday.

Clear Creek County Road 308 was closed more than three hours Saturday morning as investigators gathered evidence. It re-opened at 12:25 p.m.

The male pedestrian was carrying no identification, Schaefer said.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office is assisting CSP’s investigation.