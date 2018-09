BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Passport To Everyday Race is an inclusive event that addresses what it’s like to live every day as a person of color in America. Performers collaborate in poetry and musical sessions.

The event is at Barr Lake State Park on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring their own picnic lunch. Refreshments and dessert will be served.

It is free and open to the public.

