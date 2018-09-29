  • CBS4On Air

Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado sits on the western edge of some cooler air centered over Canada and that is why the eastern plains woke up with cloudy and cool conditions.

But west and southwest winds will kick in and scour that cool air out making for a very warm afternoon and that means fire danger will be extreme, especially along and west of Interstate 25.

alerts fire nutu 21 Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Windy & Warm With High Fire Danger

Highs will be above normal statewide with 60s and 70s in the mountains and 80s on the eastern plains and western slope.

We expect it to be dry statewide.

Tomorrow a little piece of the cooler air off to our northeast may back into northeast Colorado so it will be a few degree cooler, but still very nice for this time of year.

Our next potential weather maker will be the remains of Hurricane Rosa, which should move into the region by Wednesday.

Some locally heavy rain will be possible in western Colorado at it moves by.

5day Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Windy & Warm With High Fire Danger

fall colors Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Windy & Warm With High Fire Danger

drought monitor Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Windy & Warm With High Fire Danger

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

