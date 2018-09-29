  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football/Tennessee @ Georgia
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:30 PMRamos Law Football Preview
    7:00 PMFBI
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bridal Party Burglar, Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Local TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Colorado Springs is livid after a thief made her way into a bridal suite and stole from the wedding party during the wedding. It was reportedly caught on surveillance video which has not been released.

co bridal suite theft 6vo transfer frame 156 Burglar Hits Bridal Party During Wedding Reception

(credit: CBS)

The bride’s mother says the video shows a woman walk into the venue and then into the room.

bridal suite threat 5sotvo frame 438 Burglar Hits Bridal Party During Wedding Reception

(credit: CBS)

During the reception, the mother of the groom and the maid of honor both reported their wallets were missing. They say the thief racked up credit card charges while everyone celebrated.

co bridal suite theft 6vo transfer frame 308 Burglar Hits Bridal Party During Wedding Reception

(credit: CBS)

The wedding and theft happened in July, but the wedding party hopes someone will come forward with information about the thief.

“You don’t really usually have that perfect day. We want to look back on this as a great day. This kind of put a scar on it,” said Sandra McClure, the mother of the bride.

The bride’s mother warns all of us to be aware of our surroundings, even on the most perfect day.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s