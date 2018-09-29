COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A family in Colorado Springs is livid after a thief made her way into a bridal suite and stole from the wedding party during the wedding. It was reportedly caught on surveillance video which has not been released.

The bride’s mother says the video shows a woman walk into the venue and then into the room.

During the reception, the mother of the groom and the maid of honor both reported their wallets were missing. They say the thief racked up credit card charges while everyone celebrated.

The wedding and theft happened in July, but the wedding party hopes someone will come forward with information about the thief.

“You don’t really usually have that perfect day. We want to look back on this as a great day. This kind of put a scar on it,” said Sandra McClure, the mother of the bride.

The bride’s mother warns all of us to be aware of our surroundings, even on the most perfect day.