By Andrea Flores

DENVER (CBS4) – Here’s a look at four fun events happening in Denver the weekend of Sept. 28-30.

Denver Water Lantern Festival

Tickets are on sale for the Denver Water Lantern Festival presented by One World. Water Lantern Festival is an amazing experience where you’ll witness the magic of lanterns as they light up the water at Carpenter Park in Thornton. Food trucks, music, and festivities will be on hand.

Get your tickets at www.WaterLanternFestival.com.

Denver Flea

The quarterly Denver Flea returns for the fall season.

Head to Denver Rock Drill in RiNo Saturday and Sunday for food, shopping, and sips from local breweries. The event brings together hundreds of local artisans and small businesses. It’s five dollars to get in.

http://www.denverflea.com/

Cool Colors of Autumn Charity Car Show

Don’t miss the Cool Colors of Autumn Charity Car Show! Sunday, the Highlands Ranch Hot Rodders will take over the Kaiser Permanente parking lot to raise money for the Veterans of Foreign Wars. It’s free to attend, but there’s a suggested donation to register your ride. CBS4’s Dave Aguilera will be there to emcee the event.

https://hrhotrod.com/

Wake up the Rossonian

Be among the first to enjoy a night of live music, libations, and community at the soon-to-be-reopened Rossonian Hotel! “Wake up the Rossonian” takes place Sunday afternoon and will bring the Five Points neighborhood together for dessert and jazz. Tickets start at twenty dollars.

https://jazzarts.org/blog/events/wake-up-the-rossonian/

