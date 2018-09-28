Louisville, Vaisala , Dropsondes, Hurricanes, Boulder County
Filed Under:Boulder County, Dropsondes, Hurricanes, Local TV, Louisville, Vaisala

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – A Colorado company that makes weather monitoring devices for major storms is expanding its headquarters in Louisville.

vaisala 2 Weather Monitoring Device Manufacturer Vaisala Expands Headquarters

(credit: CBS)

Crews broke ground on Thursday on Vaisala’s new building in the Colorado Tech Center on the southeast end of the Boulder County town.

Vaisala is the largest provider of Dropsondes. They’re used by hurricane hunters to collect crucial hurricane data and are purchased by agencies like NOAA. The devices send several updates back to observers every second.

hurricane dropsondes frame 493 Weather Monitoring Device Manufacturer Vaisala Expands Headquarters

(credit: CBS)

Prior to Dropsondes, tropical cyclone data was mainly tracked by buoys in the ocean and satellite imaging.

Vaisala also creates weather monitoring devices for other types of storms. Their products include devices which monitor lightning strikes and some which work with aviation among snowstorms.

vaisala 1 Weather Monitoring Device Manufacturer Vaisala Expands Headquarters

The Colorado Tech Center in Louisville (credit: CBS)

The company has also built equipment for Mars rover missions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s