ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado bear seen walking through the lobby at the famous Stanley Hotel last month could be facing a death sentence if captured.

A hotel employee’s camera recorded the black bear standing on a couch and cautiously sauntering past the front desk late on a Wednesday night in August.

CBS4 has confirmed Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers are actively trying to capture the bear now considered “aggressive” after more bear-human interactions were reported near the hotel.

A trap was set for the bear at the request of the hotel. The hotel asked for the trap to be removed last weekend, but has more recently asked for it to be installed again.

According to CPW spokesperson, if they capture the bear pictured inside the hotel and can positively identify it, it will likely be euthanized.

Some local residents claim trash left out unsecured near the hotel is what originally attracted the bear to the area. There is speculation other bears could also be involved in the recent incidents reported near the hotel at other businesses.

Estes Park Police Department officials say they have issued a “couple dozen” citations to residents and businesses under the Wildlife Protection Ordinance already this year. The ordinance placed restrictions on commercial establishments to to have wildlife resistance trash bins.

Estes Park confirmed Friday it has cited the hotel once for improperly stored trash.

CBS4 has reached out to the Stanley Hotel for comment. A spokesperson has not yet returned out call.