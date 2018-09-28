  • CBS4On Air

Boulder, Kim Creger, Lorraine Bayard de Volo, Stewards of Children, University of Colorado

By Michael Abeyta

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Kim Creger teaches adults about sexual abuse. It’s a cause that means a lot to her. She is a survivor of sexual abuse and assault.

“My abuse started when I was five years old from neighborhood children and it just escalated throughout the years,” she explains.

stewards of children 5pkg frame 1780 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

(credit: CBS)

She says she didn’t tell anyone for many years, “I think I felt ashamed and I felt like there was really no one around that I could talk to.”

stewards of children 5pkg frame 92 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

(credit: CBS)

University of Colorado Boulder professor Lorraine Bayard de Volo says that is typically why victims often don’t speak up for many years.

stewards of children 5pkg frame 1042 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

Lorraine Bayard de Volo (credit: CU Boulder)

“The survivor kind of internalizes the blame rather than directing it toward the person who has attacked them,” said Bayard de Volo.

Kim was tired of being silent and decided she wanted to help end sexual abuse, “I just felt like I needed to be an advocate.”

stewards of children 5pkg frame 735 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

Kim Creger (credit: CBS)

She became an instructor for Stewards of Children educating adults about how to spot the signs of sexual abuse and how to talk to kids about it. So they don’t feel like they have to stay silent the way she did.

stewards of children 5pkg frame 274 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

(credit: Kim Creger)

“I think a lot of time we just don’t have the skills,” said Kim.

stewards of children 5pkg frame 454 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

(credit: Kim Creger)

She says to look out for signs like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares, bed wetting and trouble in school. If you suspect sexual abuse is happening, have a conversation with the child.

stewards of children 5pkg frame 2703 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

(credit: CBS)

“Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask your kids what’s going on.”

Bayard de Volo adds to make sure not to imply that the victim is to blame, “It’s more in the line of being a person who’s listening to their story and hearing it.”

stewards of children 5pkg frame 1300 Sexual Abuse Survivor Gives Back To Help Others, Educate Victims, Adults

(credit: CBS)

Kim knows there is long way to go, but she believes, she is doing what she can to end child sexual abuse for good, “Our goal is to help people understand how this starts so that we can stop it.”

LINK: Stewards of Children

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault and would like help, contact one of the following organizations:

The Blue Bench (Formerly RAAP)*
Hotline: 303-322-7273
Spanish: 303-329-0031
TTY: 303-329-0023
Toll Free for Lincoln and Elbert Counties: 1-888-394-8044
www.thebluebench.org

Located in Denver. Counties served include: Denver, Jefferson, Douglas, Adams, Araphaoe, Elbert, Broomfield, Gilpin and Lincoln.

Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA)*
303-443-7300
www.movingtoendsexualassault.org
Located in Boulder. Counties served include: Boulder and Broomfield.

Pueblo Rape Crisis Services, Inc.*
Hotline: 719-549-0549
www.rapecrisisservices.org/
Located in Pueblo and serves Pueblo County.

Sexual Assault Response Advocates (SARA) Inc.*
Fort Morgan (serves Morgan, Logan, Washington, Yuma, Phillips, Sedgwick, and Kit Carson Counties)
Hotline: 970-867-2121
Toll Free: 1-855-440-SARA (7272)
www.sarainc.org

*Rape crisis center and child advocacy center

Sexual Assault Services Organization (SASO)*
Hotline: 970-247-5400
www.durangosaso.org/
Located in Durango. Counties served include: La Plata, San Juan and Archuleta.

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center*

Phone: 970-472-4204
Hotline: 1-877-352-7273
savacenter.org/
The SAVA center is located in Fort Collins & Greeley. Counties served include Larimer, Weld ; 8th and 19th Judicial Districts

Restoration Foundation for Victims

Denver/Metro Area
Mission is to enhance public awareness about rape and sexual assault in our communities.
www.restoration-foundation.org
*CCASA member agency

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.

