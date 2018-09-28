By Michael Abeyta

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Kim Creger teaches adults about sexual abuse. It’s a cause that means a lot to her. She is a survivor of sexual abuse and assault.

“My abuse started when I was five years old from neighborhood children and it just escalated throughout the years,” she explains.

She says she didn’t tell anyone for many years, “I think I felt ashamed and I felt like there was really no one around that I could talk to.”

University of Colorado Boulder professor Lorraine Bayard de Volo says that is typically why victims often don’t speak up for many years.

“The survivor kind of internalizes the blame rather than directing it toward the person who has attacked them,” said Bayard de Volo.

Kim was tired of being silent and decided she wanted to help end sexual abuse, “I just felt like I needed to be an advocate.”

She became an instructor for Stewards of Children educating adults about how to spot the signs of sexual abuse and how to talk to kids about it. So they don’t feel like they have to stay silent the way she did.

“I think a lot of time we just don’t have the skills,” said Kim.

She says to look out for signs like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, nightmares, bed wetting and trouble in school. If you suspect sexual abuse is happening, have a conversation with the child.

“Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask your kids what’s going on.”

Bayard de Volo adds to make sure not to imply that the victim is to blame, “It’s more in the line of being a person who’s listening to their story and hearing it.”

Kim knows there is long way to go, but she believes, she is doing what she can to end child sexual abuse for good, “Our goal is to help people understand how this starts so that we can stop it.”

LINK: Stewards of Children

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault and would like help, contact one of the following organizations:

The Blue Bench (Formerly RAAP)*

Hotline: 303-322-7273

Spanish: 303-329-0031

TTY: 303-329-0023

Toll Free for Lincoln and Elbert Counties: 1-888-394-8044

www.thebluebench.org

Located in Denver. Counties served include: Denver, Jefferson, Douglas, Adams, Araphaoe, Elbert, Broomfield, Gilpin and Lincoln.

Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA)*

303-443-7300

www.movingtoendsexualassault.org

Located in Boulder. Counties served include: Boulder and Broomfield.

Pueblo Rape Crisis Services, Inc.*

Hotline: 719-549-0549

www.rapecrisisservices.org/

Located in Pueblo and serves Pueblo County.

Sexual Assault Response Advocates (SARA) Inc.*

Fort Morgan (serves Morgan, Logan, Washington, Yuma, Phillips, Sedgwick, and Kit Carson Counties)

Hotline: 970-867-2121

Toll Free: 1-855-440-SARA (7272)

www.sarainc.org

*Rape crisis center and child advocacy center

Sexual Assault Services Organization (SASO)*

Hotline: 970-247-5400

www.durangosaso.org/

Located in Durango. Counties served include: La Plata, San Juan and Archuleta.

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate (SAVA) Center*

Phone: 970-472-4204

Hotline: 1-877-352-7273

savacenter.org/

The SAVA center is located in Fort Collins & Greeley. Counties served include Larimer, Weld ; 8th and 19th Judicial Districts

Restoration Foundation for Victims

Denver/Metro Area

Mission is to enhance public awareness about rape and sexual assault in our communities.

www.restoration-foundation.org

*CCASA member agency

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.