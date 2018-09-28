Filed Under:Montana Snow, September Snow, South Dakota Snow, Wyoming Snow

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The same cold front keeping Denver and eastern Colorado on the cool side Friday also brought accumulating snow to parts of northern Wyoming, southern Montana and western South Dakota.

kcnc master4 September Snow Blankets Parts Of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota

Webcams from the Wyoming Department of Transportation showed snow on the ground along portions of Interstate 90 late Friday morning.

i90shcntylinewest September Snow Blankets Parts Of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota

I-90 & Sheridan County line looking west. (credit: WYDOT)

i90shcntylineeast September Snow Blankets Parts Of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota

I-90 & Sheridan County line looking east. (credit: WYDOT)

i90kearnydividewest September Snow Blankets Parts Of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota

I-90 & Kearny Divide looking west. (credit WYDOT)

i90kearnydivideeast September Snow Blankets Parts Of Wyoming, Montana, South Dakota

I-90 & Kearny Divide looking east. (credit WYDOT)

The chilly weather is associated with an area of lower pressure in the upper atmosphere that is moving across southern Canada.

Eastern Colorado sits on the edge of this cooler weather. Much warmer conditions are expected Saturday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s