By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The same cold front keeping Denver and eastern Colorado on the cool side Friday also brought accumulating snow to parts of northern Wyoming, southern Montana and western South Dakota.

Webcams from the Wyoming Department of Transportation showed snow on the ground along portions of Interstate 90 late Friday morning.

The chilly weather is associated with an area of lower pressure in the upper atmosphere that is moving across southern Canada.

Eastern Colorado sits on the edge of this cooler weather. Much warmer conditions are expected Saturday.

