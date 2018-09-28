  • CBS4On Air

By Matt Kroschel

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Soon some very special campers will be star gazing with the help of a big addition at the Roundup River Ranch in Gypsum.

Roundup River Ranch provides free camp experiences to children with serious illnesses. The ranch raised more than $3 million with generous donors through its capital campaign which acted as catapult to complete its brand-new, multi-use building named “DJ’s Junction.”

round up river ranch 6vo frame 57 Roundup River Ranch Gets Upgrade Thanks To Generous Donations

(credit: CBS)

The building includes new administrative offices, six bedrooms to provide much-needed accommodations for medical volunteers and other staff, a classroom to support camper activities and adventures, a walk-out lower level program space, and more room to be used in the future by campers, volunteers, and staff.

round up river ranch 6vo frame 8 Roundup River Ranch Gets Upgrade Thanks To Generous Donations

(credit: CBS)

Executive Camp Director Sterling Nell Leija says it takes a community coming together to pull off such a big project.

round up river ranch 6vo frame 365 Roundup River Ranch Gets Upgrade Thanks To Generous Donations

(credit: CBS)

“Amazing how many businesses and vendors offered to help us out, not to mention all the donors who gave gifts so future campers will have an even better camp experience out here,” she said.

round up river ranch 6vo frame 163 Roundup River Ranch Gets Upgrade Thanks To Generous Donations

(credit: CBS)

The project was made possible through a transformational gift from Janet Mordecai and the Daniel and Janet Mordecai Foundation. In addition, generously funded by The Gates Frontiers Fund, the building also includes the Gates Observatory, a place for campers to explore, learn, and see the stars shine brightly.

round up river ranch 6vo frame 673 Roundup River Ranch Gets Upgrade Thanks To Generous Donations

(credit: CBS)

The Gates Observatory will be home to two very special telescopes equipped with technology to project the views from the sky onto screens in the classrooms for multiple campers to experience the starry views.

round up river ranch 6vo frame 420 Roundup River Ranch Gets Upgrade Thanks To Generous Donations

(credit: CBS)

LINK: Roundup River Ranch

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

