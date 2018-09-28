DENVER (Colo.) – Denver police say one man is dead and another man was critically injured in an overnight shooting in LoDo.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Friday morning at 14th and Market.

Update: The 2 shooting victims from the incident just before 2am in the 1400 block of Market are both adult males. This remains an active investigation, and there are no further updates to share at this time. https://t.co/bS4hvXLMCI — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 28, 2018

Denver police say a homicide investigation is underway and the scene remains closed off.

No arrested have been made and police haven’t released any suspect information.

This is the second shooting in the same area this month.

Two suspects were arrested in connection to triple shooting that happened in the early morning hours of September 16th.

The three people shot all survived.