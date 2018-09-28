By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A cool front dipped into northeast Colorado overnight and you will definitely notice a taste of fall in the air today along and east of the Front Range foothills.

Highs will mostly be in the 50s with a slight chance for a little light drizzle.

Western and southern Colorado will not feel this front and can expect mostly sunny skies and more mild weather.

Those mild temps will move east tomorrow with places like Denver warming from the 50s today to the 80s tomorrow.

It’s going to be a mostly sunny and warm weekend.

Looking ahead there could be some cooler weather and rain next week as the remains of what is currently Hurricane Rosa, located west of Mexico, move into the region.

