PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– The former youth pastor at a Parker church will spend the next seven years in prison for using his position to have sexual relationships with members of his youth group.

Joshua Clemons, 35, was sentenced on Sept. 21 to four years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, followed by 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

“Time and time again we see predators putting themselves into positions to have access to the vulnerable populations they prey upon,” said District Attorney George Brauchler. “Here we have a man professing to help kids during a tough time in their lives, when instead he is manipulating them so he could abuse and molest them.

“This is why it’s important for people to speak up if something doesn’t feel right, and to report your suspicions to law enforcement. “

Investigators say Clemons was a youth pastor at Crossroads Community Church in Parker from 2008 through September of 2015.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, one victim who was 17 at the time told Parker Police that Clemons used his position as youth pastor to manipulate her and get close to her.

The mother of another girl told police Clemons is “a master manipulator not only of students, but adults, as well.”

Clemons pleaded guilty July 23 in the Parker case to one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one count of attempted sex assault on a child by one in a position of trust. Other charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Clemons will be sentenced in the Denver case in October. His 4-year sentence in the Parker case, imposed by Judge Whitaker on Sept. 21, will run consecutive to the 3-year sentence he faces in Denver.