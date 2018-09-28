Filed Under:Hurricane Rosa, October Rain

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The month of October could start off unusually wet for parts of the southwest United States.

That’s because Hurricane Rosa threatens to weaken over northern Mexico and bring a lot of rain as it moves inland next week.

Right now it looks like Arizona could see several inches of rain as remains of the hurricane pass through.

Much needed rain is even possible in parts of Utah and Colorado by the middle of next Wednesday or Thursday.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

