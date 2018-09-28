By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The month of October could start off unusually wet for parts of the southwest United States.

Look at this 7 day forecast rainfall map! It's almost unreal for this time of year in our part of the country. The remnants of Hurricane Rosa that will cause heavy rain from Arizona to Utah and into the western Colorado where we really need it. #cowx #4wx pic.twitter.com/iFh9HC2M47 — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) September 28, 2018

That’s because Hurricane Rosa threatens to weaken over northern Mexico and bring a lot of rain as it moves inland next week.

Right now it looks like Arizona could see several inches of rain as remains of the hurricane pass through.

Much needed rain is even possible in parts of Utah and Colorado by the middle of next Wednesday or Thursday.

