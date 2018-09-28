(HOODLINE) – Need more comfort food in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top restaurants for comfort food in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own data to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. WaterCourse Foods

Topping the list is WaterCourse Foods. Located at 837 E. 17th Ave. in North Capitol Hill, the vegan eatery is the most popular comfort food spot in Denver, boasting four stars out of 1,651 reviews on Yelp.

The menu has comfort food dishes like the Southern Plate (southern-fried cauliflower, maple kale salad with crispy garbanzos, choice of mashed potatoes or mac and cheese and sweet and spicy sauce); the barbecue pulled jackfruit sandwich with broccoli slaw and pickles on a kaiser roll; and potstickers with shiitake, cabbage, ginger, garlic, ponzu and sweet chili sauce. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Kristen G., who reviewed it on Sept. 6, wrote, “This place was bomb! Not even a vegan, but everything we ate was delicious. Highly recommend the nachos with the pulled jackfruit and the buffalo cauliflower.”

2. Kitchen Table: BBQ & Comfort Food

Next up is Congress Park’s Kitchen Table: BBQ & Comfort Food, situated at 3242 E. Colfax Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 489 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score comfort food and barbecue has proven to be a local favorite.

The menu has options like the sliced brisket plate served with a side and cornbread; the pulled pork sandwich; and the Goosetown Burger with avocado, bacon and barbecue cheese. (See the full menu here.)

Yelp reviewer Julia E. wrote, “Kitchen Table is some of the best barbecue in Denver. I grew up in the South, but can get diggity down with all these sauces, including the KC spicy. Collard greens are legit, as is everything else on the menu. It’s so good!”

3. Freshcraft

LoDo’s Freshcraft, located at 1530 Blake St., Suite A, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the craft beer bar, which offers comfort food and more, four stars out of 886 reviews.

On the menu, look for dishes like the meatloaf sandwich with cashew pesto, smoked onion ketchup, caramelized onion and cheddar on a brioche bun; the crispy grilled cheese on sourdough bread with a crispy Parmesan crust; and the pork schnitzel with pan-roasted potatoes, Bavarian sauerkraut, mustard cream and capers. (See the menu here.)

Yelper Molly K. said, “Freshcraft is by far our favorite bar around. First, they have a huge selection of beer, wine and cocktails and they always have a fun seasonal drink. … Additionally, their food is amazing! They have a crispy grilled cheese and tomato soup that is a must eat.”

4. Interstate Kitchen & Bar

Interstate Kitchen & Bar, a traditional American spot that offers comfort food and more in Lincoln Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 401 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1001 Santa Fe Drive to see for yourself.

Try the Interstate Reuben (shaved pastrami and sauerkraut on marbled rye with salt and vinegar chips); chicken fried steak with country gravy and pork belly green beans; or the country pork ribs with yucca hushpuppies, chimichurri and mango jicama slaw. (See the menu here.)

Val B. wrote, “Great prices! Great variety on menu! Great atmosphere! Loved the deviled eggs for a starter. I then had the best bratwurst sandwich that was jammed with goodies, including sauerkraut, pickles, tomatoes and mustard! Great fries!”

5. Cluck Chicken

Finally, over in Platt Park, check out Cluck Chicken, which has earned five stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp. You can find the food truck and Southern spot, which offers comfort food and more, at 1380 S. Broadway

The food truck serves up fried chicken in various forms, such as its Cluck Finger Basket (chicken fingers served with signature sauce and house dill pickle slices); the Cluck Chicken Club on garlic buttered Texas toast with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon and house pickles; and the Cluck Wings tossed in choice of Buffalo, honey chipotle barbecue or garlic agave Sriracha sauce.

Yelp reviewer Sky N. said, “The chicken is seasoned wonderfully and cooked to juicy perfection. The sandwich is delightful with the juicy chicken on garlic toast with homemade pickles and the perfectly balanced sauce! And just when you think it can’t get any better, they serve shoestring fries!”

Article provided by Hoodline.