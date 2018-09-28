Filed Under:Aurora, Blen Bogalehelp, Children's Hospital Colorado, Girl Scout Troop 4235, Girl Scouts, Lena Rasch, Local TV, Madelyn Redmond
By Karen Morfitt

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Three Girl Scouts in Aurora are working to make hospital stays a little less scary for children.

“Whenever you’re watching superman he has the cape like flying in the wind… We were trying to incorporate that idea, something that would empower them,” 13-year-old Lena Rasch said.

Rasch, Madelyn Redmond and Blen Bogalehelp make up Girl Scout Troop 4235. They have designed and crafted a packet with the pattern and instructions, to sew the capes that will be delivered to young patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

“A cape is like a hug for them, it’s like something warm to snuggle up with and I want to bring that feeling to everyone in the hospital,” Bogale said.

In order to do that, the girls will need a lot of capes and are enlisting the help of their community.

“We are going to create a close that other people can come and learn how to make a reversible cape,” Redmond said.

The idea will undoubtedly make a child smile, but project could also pave the way for the trio to achieve one of the organizations highest honors, the Silver Award.

They plan to hand deliver the capes as soon as they hit their goal.

“One hundred by the end of the year, we are hoping, but we will see,” Bogale said.

LINK: Girl Scout Troop 4235

