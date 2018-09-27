By Ben Warwick

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More than 100 BNSF train cars derailed near Keenesburg after an accident Thursday evening.

Colorado State Patrol said that an unloaded train hit a tanker truck carrying saltwater around 5:45 p.m.

Three engines and 123 cars derailed.

No one was hurt in the crash at Weld County Road 63 and Weld County Road 398.

