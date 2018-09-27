(AP) – Colorado’s secretary of state’s office has asked the U.S. Attorney’s Office to investigate allegations of voter intimidation in the small town of Pitkin.

The office declared Wednesday that four residents whose votes were challenged earlier this year are eligible to vote there and requested the federal investigation.

The Gunnison County town has many residents who leave during the winter. In a letter to District Attorney Dan Hotsenpiller, Deputy Secretary of State Suzanne Staiert said people don’t have to live in their homes for any set period in order to be eligible to vote.

She said people reported having utility records subpoenaed and their homes and cars photographed to determine their residency.

Hotsenpiller denies any wrongdoing and told The Denver Post he welcomes “any inquiry or any assistance” from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

