By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures having been swinging up and down every day since last weekend and nothing will change through this upcoming weekend. After 60s on Tuesday and 70s on Wednesday, we’ll reach back near 80 degrees on Thursday before falling into the mid 50s on Friday.

So after a spectacular late September day on Thursday, plan on a robust taste of fall on Friday. In addition to the cool weather, there will be an increase in cloud cover and perhaps a few areas of drizzle. It’s a very shallow cold front that will get stuck in the foothills while trying to climb into the mountains. So high country areas won’t be affected by the front and subsequently will stay in the 60s and 70s – significantly warmer than then the metro area!

In terms of moisture, unfortunately there will be very little outside of drizzle. And that’s not good. The weekly drought monitor was updated Thursday morning and about 85% of Colorado is now either abnormally dry or experience some stage of drought. There is some hope for significant moisture over mainly the western half of Colorado next week thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Rosa which is currently off the west coast of Mexico.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.