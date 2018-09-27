LIVE VIDEOSupreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser testify in Washington
John Affourtit (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (AP) – A Denver man is facing murder charges in the death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child.

Man Arrested For Toddlers Death After Suspected Abuse

Denver police say they arrested John Affourtit on Wednesday night on suspicion of first-degree murder of a child younger than 12.

Authorities were called to an apartment on Tuesday afternoon to help a 3-year-old child who was not breathing but police and paramedics could not revive the child. A medical examiner says the child died because of physical abuse.

Authorities have not released any other information about the case.

Affourtit is being held in the Denver jail without bond, and it’s not clear if he has an attorney to comment on his arrest.

Police said Affourtit, who is 33, was living with the mother and her child in the apartment.

