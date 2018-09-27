By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – Jake Butt’s noticeable absence from Denver Broncos practice on Thursday is injury-related.

Head coach Vance Joseph announced Butt is being evaluated for a left knee issue sustained during practice. Joseph is unclear of the severity and wouldn’t expound on the tight end’s immediate status.

“He is being evaluated for a knee injury he suffered in practice,” were his exact words.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports Butt is taking an MRI for a non-contact injury suffered during a walkthrough.

Butt has a long history of knee maladies dating back to college. He’s twice torn the ACL in his right knee; the latter tear, suffered in a college bowl game, sunk his stock in the lead-up to the 2017 NFL draft. The Broncos redshirted the fifth-round pick for his rookie season to allow his knee to fully heal.

He returned in top shape and impressed with his two-way ability as a blocker and pass-catcher.

“Jake is doing well. Jake’s knee has really held up nicely, so Jake’s done a great job of taking care of his body,” offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave said on Sept. 6. “Not only in the pass game, but he’s done a nice job in holding up against defensive ends and blocking when we’ve asked him to do that.”

Denver expected a sophomore leap from Butt, but it hasn’t happened to this point. He’s caught just eight passes for 85 yards across three games, falling behind Jeff Heuerman on the three-man depth chart which also includes Matt LaCosse. Butt has made a couple of crucial third-down grabs, however, including a conversion that set up Demaryius Thomas’ game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

“Jake did well. Jake hung in there and battled some big defensive ends,” Musgrave said. “When we play these teams, they don’t necessarily have SAM linebackers on the line but defensive end, that’s tough. A tough, long day for tight ends. Especially when we don’t have a 270, 280-pound tight ends. These guys are 240 to 250. Those are long days for tight ends when we play fronts, like what we’re going to see Sunday and like what we saw last Sunday.”

If Butt is out for an extended period, LaCosse would receive more snaps behind Heuerman, and the Broncos also could promote Brian Parker from the practice squad. Both players impressed in preseason play before the club formed its final roster.

“I think LaCosse, he’s a guy that’s a good receiver, but he also is a good in-line blocker,” Joseph said on Sept. 1. “He played some fullback for us and he also covers kicks. When you’re talking about the perfect package for a full tight end, catching the football, blocking and playing special teams is huge. Parker, he had a fine camp also, but LaCosse, in our opinion, give us more.”