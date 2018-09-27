By Zack Kelberman

(247 SPORTS) – Don’t adjust your television sets on Monday night.

The Denver Broncos will be rocking their all-navy alternate uniforms in Week 4 against the Kansas City Chiefs from Broncos Stadium at Mile High, the team announced. The wardrobe calls for blue jerseys and blue pants, with — you guessed it! — blue helmets.

Denver previously wore its blue jerseys last December, when they posted a 23-0 home shutout of the New York Jets. They weren’t as fortunate the last time they tried the all-blues: Week 6 of 2017 — a 23-10 loss to the then-winless New York Giants on Sunday Night Football.

In related uniform news, the Broncos will again don blue tops in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, and they’ll throw on their all-orange Color Rush duds in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But that’s then. The focus now is the undefeated and division-rival Chiefs, who are favored by nearly a touchdown as of publication time.

“They’re explosive,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday. “Right now, they’re averaging almost 400 yards a game and almost 40 points a game. The quarterback is playing at a high level. He’s got multiple weapons. Along with [Kansas City Head Coach Andy] Reid’s system, it’s going to be difficult for us to get them stopped. We’re looking forward to the challenge, but being a six-point underdog, I’m not surprised. They’ve won the last three times in Denver. They’ve beaten the Broncos five straight times. I’m not surprised they’re favored. That means nothing.”

The Chiefs bring with them early MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes, who’s thrown 13 touchdowns across his first three starts, an NFL record. Mahomes, in his first season as a starting quarterback, is buoyed by an all-star supporting cast (running back Kareem Hunt, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, tight end Travis Kelce) that poses a serious threat to a Broncos defense that’s been picked apart in recent weeks.

“He’s playing well. He’s got a bunch of weapons, and again, they have a good scheme also,” Joseph said. “You combine a quarterback’s arm talent with the skilled players he’s throwing to and with Andy Reid’s system, it makes it a tough out. But again, we’ve played great defense here over the years, so, we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

The Broncos got an early glimpse of dual-threat Mahomes in last year’s season finale. He was mostly held in check, completing 22-of-35 passes for 284 yards and an interception, but grew up in a major way this offseason.

“He’s definitely more confident,” Joseph noted. “As you watch him in the first three games, they’re doing more on offense with him. Obviously, having an entire spring and an entire training camp, it’s a lot of offense. That makes it a tough out. With his talent, with the skill he has around him, with the running back and with the scheme, it makes it tough. We’re going to have a great scheme on Monday and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”