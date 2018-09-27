IRVING, Texas (CBS) – The Boy Scouts of America are recalling 110,000 neckerchief slides because they contain unsafe levels of lead.

The organization says the colored enamel on the brass slides have lead amounts that exceed federal standards. Lead can be deadly if ingested by young children.

Read The Full Recall Notice

The neckerchief slides were sold in red wolf, green bear, orange lion and blue Webelos styles. They have “Made in China” and P.O. numbers 200228276, 20023175, 200233281 or 200236630 printed on a white label in the back.

The slides were sold at Boy Scouts of America retail stores and online at www.scoutshop.org between February and August for about $6. No injuries have been reported in connection with the recall.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says parents should take the recalled slides away from children and return them for a free replacement.