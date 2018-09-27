(HOODLINE) – Looking for a tasty Cuban meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Cuban spots around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own data to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar

Topping the list is Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar. Located at 1173 Delaware St. in Civic Center, it’s the highest-rated Cuban restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 582 reviews on Yelp. This local staple is in two cozy, connected historic homes and features a full bar, salsa music and a wide selection of rums.

On the menu, expect Cuban dishes such as the ropa vieja (shredded flank steak in a creole sauce with white rice, black beans and plantains), the lechon asado (slow-roasted pork shoulder, sautéed onions, white rice, black beans and maduros) and the picadillo al caballo (ground beef, sofrito, raisins, potatoes and olives stewed in a tomato creole sauce and served with white rice, fried egg and maduros). (See the full dinner menu here.) Finish your meal with some flan de queso and a cup of Cuban coffee.

Yelper Kristy M., who reviewed it on June 26, wrote, “This is one of my favorite dinner spots in Denver. Service is always good and the empanadas are amazing. We often take extra empanadas to go, and portion sizes usually lend themselves to great leftovers. The meat entrees are particularly good, and are always juicy and full of good flavor.”

2. Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria

Next up is Stapleton’s Cuba Cuba Sandwicheria, situated at 8261 E. Northfield Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the Caribbean and Cuban spot has proven to be a local favorite. It’s a spinoff concept of Cuba Cuba Cafe & Bar, focusing on sandwiches rather than Cuban food in general.

All served on Cuban bread, sandwich options include the pan con lechon (slow-roasted pork with sautéed onions, veggie-citrus slaw and mojo aioli), the Cubano (slow-roasted pork with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and mustard) and the pan con bistec (sirloin steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shoestring potatoes and chimichurri sauce). The eatery also has wraps, salads and more. Top off your meal with some flan or tres leches cake. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Rachel H. said, “Delicious Cuban food. We both ordered Cuban sandwiches and Cuban fries. The portions were very large. I have never had Cuban fries before. They were so good. They were shoestring fries with a clear citrus garlic sauce on them. Very tasty! The sandwich was great also.”

3. Buchi Cafe Cubano

Highland’s Buchi Cafe Cubano, located at 2651 W. 38th Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the restaurant, which offers sandwiches and coffee, four stars out of 372 reviews.

Serving both breakfast and lunch sandwiches, expect to see options like the La Bodega (turkey, Swiss cheese, avocado, tomato and key lime mayo), the Aye Conyo (Cuban roast pork, ham, turkey, pepperoni, Swiss cheese, pickles, onions, hot peppers, mustard and Key lime mayo) and the La Machina Verde (Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion and cilantro vinaigrette). It also serves salads and empanadas. Complement any sandwich with a traditional Cuban coffee, sweetened with raw sugar. (Check out the menu here.)

Grace K., who reviewed it on June 17, wrote, “If you’re craving authentic Cuban food, this is the spot. Great service. Friendly staff. Active owners. Great food. Bomb coffee. I seriously don’t drink any coffee, but an espresso from this little shop will make any tea drinker a lover of coffee.”

