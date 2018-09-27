BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– The man accused of gunning down and killing an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy in January entered a not guilty plea on Thursday.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm was shot and killed near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton on Jan. 24 while responding to an assault.

Authorities arrested Dreion Dearing, 22, after the shooting. He is formally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting and killing of Gumm.

A two-week trial is scheduled for February 2019.

Dearing was also charged with first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

He remains behind bars with no bond.