DENVER, Colo.(CBS4)- Denver police are searching for suspects wanted in a carjacking early Wednesday morning at the Pikes Peak parking lot at Denver International Airport.

Police spokesman Doug Schepman says at about 1 a.m. police were investigating the theft of two vehicles from the Hertz parking lot when they saw two men walking along the 24700 block of East 75th.

Schepman said police tried to talk to the men when they fired shots at police before running off.

No officers were injured and police didn’t fire back.

As police were searching for the suspects they got a call about a carjacking at DIA’s Pikes Peak parking lot where they say the suspects carjacked a silver BMW with a woman inside.

Schepman says the woman did get away. She was treated for a cut on her head.

Police found the BMW nearby, but the suspects are still on the run.

Schepman says police are actively investigating the situation and checking surveillance video.

A description for the suspects hasn’t been released.