WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office has an unusual case of its hands. They say a man walked out of a gas station with an entire display of lighters.

Can you help us identify this individual? He walked into a gas station, grabbed a display of lighters & walked out of the store without paying. If you have any information, please contact the WCSO at 970-356-4015 option 1 or the Crime Tip line at 970-304-6464. Please share. pic.twitter.com/S8DJ75iSev — Weld County Sheriff (@WeldSheriff) September 26, 2018

They say the man did not pay for the lighters, but surveillance got a good glimpse of the man.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015, option 1 or the Crime Tip line at 970-304-6464.