Trump says China trying to interfere in 2018 elections Mr. Trump said China is attempting to interfere in the United States’ 2018 midterm elections. “Regrettably we found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 election coming up in November against my administration,” Mr. Trump said. “We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election,” he added.

Trump chairs U.N. Security Council meeting Mr. Trump opened by the U.N. Security Council meeting by emphasizing the importance of keeping the world away from the scourge of chemical weapons. The meeting is focused on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Mr. Trump blasted the Iranian regime in particular, as he and national security adviser John Bolton did the day before. “A regime with this track record must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon,” Mr. Trump said, reiterated his decision to pull the U.S. from the Iran nuclear deal. Mr. Trump said that under the Obama administration, Iran “needed cash” and “we gave it to them.”

Trump says he supports “two-state solution” The president made news when he said publicly for the first time that he favors a “two-state solution” for Palestinians and Israelis. “I like two-state solution. That’s what I think works best,” Mr. Trump said, according to the White House press pool. A two-state solution calls for two states for two groups of people, Palestinians and Israelis. Mr. Trump said Israel will have something to offer in discussions with Palestinians because he “took the biggest chip off the table,” with moving the embassy to Jerusalem. Mr. Trump said he’s confident Palestinians will come back to the table. Last year, Mr. Trump was unclear where he stood on the issue. “I am looking at two-state, and one-state, and I like the one that both parties like,” Mr. Trump said in February 2017, during a joint press conference with Netanyahu. “I’m very happy with the one that both parties like… I can live with either one. I thought for a while the two-state looked like it may be the easier of the two. But honestly, if Bibi, and if the Palestinians, if Israel and the Palestinians are happy, I’m happy with the one they like the best.”

Trump meets with Netanyahu Mr. Trump, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, touted his administration’s decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, a decision the president acknowledged was a little controversial, but that he said turned out well. “We are with Israel 100 percent,” Mr. Trump said. Netanyahu said he thinks the Israeli-American alliance “has never been stronger” than it is under Mr. Trump’s leadership. The Israeli prime minister said he looks forward to promoting their mutual interests. Asked about a peace process, Mr. Trump said that they’re working on lots of good things that will take some time. Mr. Trump said it’s his dream to complete such an agreement before the end of his first term.

Trump’s agenda for Wednesday Beyond chairing the Security Council session, Mr. Trump will wind down his time in New York with a bilateral meeting with close ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following his time at the UN, Mr. Trump will then hold a series of other bilaterals with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and lastly British Prime Minister Theresa May. Before closing out the week in Manhattan, Mr. Trump will hold a final press conference on his time at the UN as well as news of the day.

Pompeo calls Iran an “outlaw regime” In remarks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pomepo called Iran an “outlaw regime”, saying their malign actions were “flagrant” to the UN Security Council resolutions. Pompeo admonished the regime for its lack of regard for “international orders or lives” It pressed upon the international community “to change the regime’s lawless behavior,” adding “we want every country on board.”