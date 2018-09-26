(CBS4) — Love the show ‘The Office’? Now is your chance to own a piece of sitcom history! Screenbid is auctioning off props from the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch.

There are 500 items up for auction, including Jim’s desk lamp, a Vance Refrigeration sign, Meredith’s shot glass collection, Dwight’s Sales Associates Association Award 2008, Stanley’s framed photo of his daughter, Kevin’s iPod fan, Darryl’s mini basketball hoop and ball, Toby’s desk, Phyllis’s needlepoint covered pencil cup, and Michael’s neon St. Pauli Girl beer sign.

The auction continues through 1 p.m. PDT on Oct. 5 and the bids are rolling in.

The asking prices range from $50 for Angela’s zip note dispenser to $6,000 for a huge Dunder Mifflin sign. All winning bids will have an additional 24 percent buyer’s premium added after closing.

Universal Television will provide a certificate of authenticity with each item. Check out the full catalog of items here.