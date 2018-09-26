DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s senators are weighing in on the Brett Kavanaugh debate.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s march toward Senate confirmation has been rocked by allegations of decades-old sexual improprieties from three women.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner met with Kavanaugh over the summer and recently said that he supports the Senate Committee investigating the allegations from Deborah Ramirez who now lives in Boulder.

Gardner also said that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who is scheduled to testify on Thursday, deserves to be heard.

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted that an FBI investigation is needed.

The Senate should not vote on Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination until the FBI fully investigates all of these allegations. — Michael Bennet (@SenBennetCO) September 26, 2018

He said “the three women who have come forward have put themselves and their families at risk and are willing to testify under oath.”