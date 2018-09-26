Filed Under:Brett Kavanaugh, Cory Gardner, Deborah Ramirez, Donald Trump, Michael Bennet, U.S. Supreme Court
Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado’s senators are weighing in on the Brett Kavanaugh debate.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s march toward Senate confirmation has been rocked by allegations of decades-old sexual improprieties from three women.

Republican Sen. Cory Gardner met with Kavanaugh over the summer and recently said that he supports the Senate Committee investigating the allegations from Deborah Ramirez who now lives in Boulder.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 04: Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. Kavanaugh was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy on the court left by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Gardner also said that Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who is scheduled to testify on Thursday, deserves to be heard.

Sen. Michael Bennet,
(D) Colorado (credit: CBS)

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted that an FBI investigation is needed.

He said “the three women who have come forward have put themselves and their families at risk and are willing to testify under oath.”

