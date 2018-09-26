DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Roxborough State Park reopened Wednesday after being closed for two days. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a suicidal person in the area.

On Wednesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say the person had not been located, but it is possible he is still in the park.

With that in mind, officials said they deemed the park safe to reopen as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office continues its investigation.

A team of 100 people searched close to 4,000 acres for hours on Monday and Tuesday on foot, horseback and with aerial equipment. Dog teams were also called into help.