DENVER (CBS4)– Goodbye Old Spaghetti Factory, hello Urban Putt!

Once the restaurant is cleared out, downtown Denver will be getting a new indoor mini golf spot.

The restaurant, located in the historic Denver City Cable Rail Way Company building at 1215 18th Street, announced last month that it is closing after 45 years.

The building facade will be brought back to its historical roots and the first floor will be transformed into the indoor mini golf space Urban Putt.

Golfers will be able to enjoy craft beer, cocktails and food.

LINK: Urban Putt