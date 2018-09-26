Filed Under:Denver, Local TV, Mini Golf, Old Spaghetti Factory, Urban Putt
(credit: Urban Putt)

DENVER (CBS4)– Goodbye Old Spaghetti Factory, hello Urban Putt!

Once the restaurant is cleared out, downtown Denver will be getting a new indoor mini golf spot.

Copter4 flew over the Old Spaghetti Factory in downtown Denver (credit: CBS)

The restaurant, located in the historic Denver City Cable Rail Way Company building at 1215 18th Street, announced last month that it is closing after 45 years.

(credit: Urban Putt)

The building facade will be brought back to its historical roots and the first floor will be transformed into the indoor mini golf space Urban Putt.

(credit: Urban Putt)

Golfers will be able to enjoy craft beer, cocktails and food.

(credit: Urban Putt)

