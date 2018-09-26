Filed Under:Bull, Local TV, Michael Weatherly

DENVER (CBS4)– Get ready for the third season of “Bull” after a heart-stopping season finale.

monday bull frame 1008 Get Ready For A Leaner Dr. Jason Bull On Season 3 Of Bull

(credit: CBS)


The show will feature Michael Weatherly as a leaner, sugar-free Dr. Jason Bull, a jury consultant who uses technology and data analytics to help his clients in the courtroom.
monday bull frame 198 Get Ready For A Leaner Dr. Jason Bull On Season 3 Of Bull

(credit: CBS)

“I believe you, now we just have to find a jury that does too.”

monday bull frame 708 Get Ready For A Leaner Dr. Jason Bull On Season 3 Of Bull

(credit: CBS)

Catch the season three premiere of Bull on CBS4 Mondays at 9 p.m.

bull full screen copy Get Ready For A Leaner Dr. Jason Bull On Season 3 Of Bull

(credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s