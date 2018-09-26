By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday was our coolest day in Denver in four months. On Wednesday we start warming back up with highs in the lower 70s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. That’s just slightly below normal for the final week of September.

Wednesday will also start with mostly cloudy skies. The clouds will gradually clear and we should be mostly sunny during the afternoon.

In the the high country, plan on highs in the 50s and 60s for highs on Wednesday.

Similar weather is expected on Thursday although the Front Range will climb into the upper 70s and some neighborhoods could hit 80°.

Then cooler weather returns again for Friday as a early fall cold front arrives early in the morning. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s – matching where we were on Tuesday.

Another warm up will prevail for the weekend with 80s in the metro area both Saturday and Sunday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.