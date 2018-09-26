ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear in Aspen reportedly attacked and killed a dog Tuesday morning. The bear was under a homeowner’s backyard deck.

The Aspen Times reports the pet owner let out their 14-year-old terrier to use the restroom when the bear attacked. The dog apparently barked at the bear and cornered it.

Police say the bear felt trapped and acted out of self-defense.

Wildlife officers have said over the last several weeks, bears are out looking for food before hibernation. Experts add residents and pet owners should always be aware when recreating or living in the wildland areas.

LINK: Living With Bears