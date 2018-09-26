Filed Under:Ditch Your Car, Local TV, Lyft, Ride Share, scooters

DENVER (CBS4)– The “Ditch Your Car” challenge is designed to get more people scooting, biking, taking public transportation, walking or ride-sharing… anything that keeps people out of the driver’s seat.

RTD is teaming up with the ride-sharing company Lyft to get cars off the road.

(credit: CBS)

The challenge means that 50 winners will receive $300 worth of Lyft rides, $150 in Lyft Scooter credit, a one month Zipcar membership and a one month unlimited RTD pass.

“Being able to call up a Lyft car and get to where they need to go is freedom. We’re seeing some of our most passionate drivers and passengers are in that Baby Boomer age,” said Rockies regional general manager for Lyft Gabe Cohen.

What’s special about Lyft scooters is that riders can reserve them ahead of time on the Lyft app.

The deadline to enter the challenge is Sunday.

LINK: Ditch With Lyft

