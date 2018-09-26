  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The food trucks at Civic Center Park will soon leave after another year of success. But, for the last week, Civic Center Eats has been testing out Green Week.

civic center park eats recycling 5pkg transfer frame 795 Civic Center Eats Tries Out Green Week

(credit: CBS)

Organizers are using three-stream recycling, which includes composting, and electrical plug-ins for the food trucks.

civic center park eats recycling 5pkg transfer frame 1741 Civic Center Eats Tries Out Green Week

(credit: CBS)

“We certainly feel that we have a responsibility as stewards of Denver’s most important public space that we need to be taking care of this space and taking care of our city,” said Eric Lazzarri, a spokesman for the Civic Center Conservancy.

civic center park eats recycling 5pkg transfer frame 1485 Civic Center Eats Tries Out Green Week

(credit: CBS)

The test run will help the Civic Center Conservancy learn about the costs and potential hurdles to making the green changes permanent.

civic center park eats recycling 5pkg transfer frame 390 Civic Center Eats Tries Out Green Week

(credit: CBS)

Civic Center Eats has one more week before ending for the winter.

