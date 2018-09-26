DENVER (CBS4) – The food trucks at Civic Center Park will soon leave after another year of success. But, for the last week, Civic Center Eats has been testing out Green Week.

Organizers are using three-stream recycling, which includes composting, and electrical plug-ins for the food trucks.

“We certainly feel that we have a responsibility as stewards of Denver’s most important public space that we need to be taking care of this space and taking care of our city,” said Eric Lazzarri, a spokesman for the Civic Center Conservancy.

The test run will help the Civic Center Conservancy learn about the costs and potential hurdles to making the green changes permanent.

Civic Center Eats has one more week before ending for the winter.