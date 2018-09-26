Filed Under:Ballpark Neighborhood, Chase McNary, Coors Field, Local TV, LoDo, Revel Social
Chase McNary stands outside Revel Social. (credit: Chase McNary/Instagram)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver will soon have another restaurant to choose from when enjoying the LoDo area and Ballpark neighborhood. But, what’s different about this establishment is the face behind it.

gettyimages 682770786 Former Bachelorette Contest Behind New LoDo Restaurant

CARSON, CA – MAY 13: Chase McNary attends 102.7 KIIS FM’s 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chase McNary is probably best known for Jojo Fletcher’s season of “The Bachelorette.” The Colorado native didn’t make it to the finish line, but that’s not slowing down other ventures in his life — like opening a restaurant.

Revel Social will open its doors sometime before November at 2229 Blake Street #104, right across the street from Coors Field, according to McNary’s Instagram post.

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant is hiring for several positions including hostesses, bar backs, security, line cooks and office positions.

