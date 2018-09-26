LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont man accused of stabbing his older brother to death in a fight over a dog is expected to be charged with first degree murder, felony menacing and cruelty to animals on Thursday.

Someone called police around 11:30 a.m. Monday to report two people fighting over a dog, according to a statement released by the Longmont Police Department.

A neighbor told police he went to the house at 330 South Francis Street and noticed blood splattered on the porch and the front door. The neighbor said when Daniel Lopez answered the door, he had blood on his right leg.

The neighbor said he started to walk back home and was about 20 feet away when he heard someone inside the house screaming.

The neighbor said he turned around and saw Lopez, 29, chase his 31-year-old brother out of the house — and stab him repeatedly with a large “combat knife.” That’s when the neighbor called 911.

The older brother, whose name has not been released, fell to the ground where Lopez continued to stab him, the neighbor said.

Two other neighbors, a man and a woman, came out of their home and rushed over to the brothers. The woman tried to pull Lopez off his brother and the man tried to kick the knife out of Lopez’s hand, according to police.

Lopez stood up and started to walk away but police arrived and took him into custody.

The older brother was rushed to Longmont United Hospital but died from his injuries.

Police say Lopez was found to have a significant injury from a dog bite.

A dog that had been stabbed to death was found in a dumpster outside the home, according to police.

“This dog may have been associated with Danny’s injures,” Jeff Satur with the Longmont Police Department stated.

Lopez is being held in the Boulder County Jail. He had his first court appearance on Wednesday and is due in court Thursday for the formal filing of charges.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about this incident or may have seen the stabbing to contact the Longmont Police Department as soon as possible at 303-651-8501.