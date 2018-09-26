Filed Under:Colby Wadman, Denver Broncos, Marquette King

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Marquette King has not lived up to the lofty expectations the Denver Broncos had of the athletic punter working at altitude, so now he’s got some competition.

The Broncos signed rookie punter Colby Wadman from UC Davis to their practice squad in hopes of snapping King out of his funk.

“Well, we’ve had him here in the mandatory minicamp, he’s been with Tom (McMahon, the Broncos’ special teams coordinator), and we have to get better there,” coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday. “So, we’re looking forward to Marquette having a good week of punting.

gettyimages 1015340898 Broncos Hope Punter From UC Davis Will Motivate King

Punter Marquette King #1 of the Denver Broncos punts in the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“It’s a performance-based business, so we’re trying to get better there.”

King averaged just a 39.3-yard net on seven punts in Denver’s 27-14 loss at Baltimore, where he failed three times to flip the field with booming punts that were his hallmark before his release from the Oakland Raiders in the offseason.

King hasn’t had the hang time the Broncos expected of him, something that will be imperative to improve on Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

gettyimages 579809772 Broncos Hope Punter From UC Davis Will Motivate King

Oakland Raiders punter Marquette King punts the ball in Denver in 2014. (credit: Rich Gabrielson/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

“You want to hang the ball with Tyreek Hill,” Joseph said. “That’s going to be the key with this guy. He’s a dangerous returner. He doesn’t fair-catch the football. But I think hanging the ball high is going to be one of the keys to containing him. But again, it’s going to take our entire coverage team and we have to do a good job of keeping him from hurting us with punt returns.”

King signed a three-year, $7 million deal with the Broncos after Raiders coach Jon Gruden cut him in March. Afterward, the Broncos traded Riley Dixon, who averaged 45.7 yards in his two seasons in Denver with a net of 40.8 yards, to the New York Giants.

King ranks 22nd in the league with a 44.6-yard average and is 14th with a 41.6-yard net.

“He has to simply punt better,” Joseph said earlier in the week. “No different than our corners have to play better in coverage, and we’ve got to block better. He’s a football player and he’s got to do his job. He’s got to punt better.”

By ARNIE STAPLETON

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s